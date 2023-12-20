The Orlando Magic (16-9) host the Miami Heat (15-12) after winning nine home games in a row. The Magic are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Heat vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 115 - Heat 109

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 5.5)

Magic (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Heat (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 68% of the time, 27.3% less often than the Magic (17-8-0) this year.

Orlando (3-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (75%) than Miami (3-3) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Orlando does it in fewer games (48% of the time) than Miami (51.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 9-0, a better mark than the Heat have recorded (3-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 20th in the league on offense (112.8 points scored per game) and 10th defensively (112.0 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Miami is third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (42.1).

The Heat are 10th in the NBA in assists (26.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Miami is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.3).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are best in 3-point percentage at 39.0%.

