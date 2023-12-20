The Orlando Magic (16-9) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 115 - Heat 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 5.5)

Magic (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Magic have a 17-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-16-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25), less often than Miami's games have (14 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 9-0, a better tally than the Heat have posted (3-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Heat are 20th in the league offensively (112.8 points scored per game) and 10th on defense (112.0 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Miami is third-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (42.1).

This season the Heat are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 26.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Miami is seventh in the league in committing them (12.4 per game). It is sixth in forcing them (14.3 per game).

The Heat are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.