Kyle Lowry could make a big impact for the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lowry, in his previous game (December 16 win against the Bulls), produced 10 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.7 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.9 PRA -- 18 19.2 PR -- 13.8 15.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Magic

Lowry has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 40.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked second in the league, allowing 23.2 per game.

The Magic give up 12 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Lowry vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 10 0 1 3 0 0 0 3/11/2023 36 12 2 4 3 1 2 1/27/2023 25 6 4 5 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.