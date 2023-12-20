Kings vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have gone 14-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7%).
- The Kings have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 28 games this season.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won six of the 22 games, or 27.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has entered six games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
- The Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Kings vs Kraken Additional Info
Kings vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|100 (11th)
|Goals
|89 (25th)
|66 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (24th)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (16th)
|12 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (16th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it hit the over twice.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings are ranked 11th in the league with 100 goals this season, an average of 3.6 per contest.
- The Kings are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having given up 66 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +34 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken went 2-4-4 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- Four of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored 89 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 105 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
