Jacksonville vs. Alabama December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will play the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Jacksonville vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
