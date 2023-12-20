Wednesday's contest at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) matching up with the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Dolphins enter this contest following a 74-63 loss to Mercer on Sunday.

Jacksonville vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Jacksonville vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, Jacksonville 54

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins defeated the No. 134-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Georgia Southern Eagles, 61-59, on November 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 134) on November 16

70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 333) on December 11

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.0 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Sana'a Garrett: 4.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%

4.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins have a -66 scoring differential, falling short by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 68.0 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and are allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball.

The Dolphins are putting up more points at home (72.2 per game) than on the road (64.5).

In 2023-24 Jacksonville is conceding 9.2 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (78.2).

