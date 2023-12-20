The Orlando Magic host the Miami Heat at Amway Center on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo and others in this game.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.7 lower than his season scoring average of 22.2.

His rebounding average -- 9.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Adebayo averages four assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 8.5-point total set for Kyle Lowry on Wednesday is 1.3 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of four is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Lowry has collected 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Banchero's 21 points per game average is 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Banchero's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Banchero has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

Wednesday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 19.5. That is 0.5 less than his season average.

He has collected 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Wagner has collected 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

