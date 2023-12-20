The Orlando Magic (16-9) will host the Miami Heat (15-12) after winning nine straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Miami is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Magic are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Heat's 112.8 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 109.9 the Magic give up.

Miami is 12-5 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 116.2 points per game, compared to 109.7 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 117 points per game at home, and 107.4 on the road.

Miami gives up 117 points per game at home, and 107.4 away.

At home the Heat are collecting 26.9 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (26).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries