As they prepare for a matchup with the Orlando Magic (16-9), the Miami Heat (15-12) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Amway Center.

The Heat's most recent game was a 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday. The Heat got a team-high 25 points from Tyler Herro in the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Soreness 9.8 4 4.2

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision), Joe Ingles: Questionable (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee)

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN

