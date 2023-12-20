The Orlando Magic (16-9) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -5.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 219.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 224.8, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.

Miami's ATS record is 11-16-0 this year.

The Heat have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 14 56% 113.2 226 109.9 221.9 224.7 Heat 14 51.9% 112.8 226 112 221.9 220.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.

This year, Miami is 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-6-0 ATS (.571).

The Heat's 112.8 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 109.9 the Magic allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 9-8 ATS record and a 12-5 overall record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Heat vs. Magic Betting Splits

Heat and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 11-16 3-3 14-13 Magic 17-8 3-1 12-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Magic Point Insights

Heat Magic 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 9-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 12-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 112 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 8-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-0 10-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.