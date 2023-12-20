Heat vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (16-9) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Miami Heat (15-12) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.
Heat vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-5.5
|219.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 219.5 points.
- The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 224.8, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Miami's ATS record is 11-16-0 this year.
- The Heat have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Heat Injury Report
|Magic vs Heat Players to Watch
|Magic vs Heat Prediction
|Magic vs Heat Player Props
Heat vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|14
|56%
|113.2
|226
|109.9
|221.9
|224.7
|Heat
|14
|51.9%
|112.8
|226
|112
|221.9
|220.4
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.
- This year, Miami is 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-6-0 ATS (.571).
- The Heat's 112.8 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 109.9 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 9-8 ATS record and a 12-5 overall record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
Heat vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|11-16
|3-3
|14-13
|Magic
|17-8
|3-1
|12-13
Heat vs. Magic Point Insights
|Heat
|Magic
|112.8
|113.2
|20
|19
|9-8
|11-1
|12-5
|11-1
|112
|109.9
|10
|4
|8-9
|11-0
|10-7
|10-1
