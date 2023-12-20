The Orlando Magic (14-7) are welcoming in the Miami Heat (12-9) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Amway Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Heat vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo delivers 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 52% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Heat are getting 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Franz Wagner posts 20.4 points, 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony posts 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner puts up 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Heat vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Heat 114.1 Points Avg. 113 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 47.5% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.4% Three Point % 38.5%

