The Alabama State Hornets (0-9) will attempt to break an eight-game road slide when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 47.9 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 70 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

The Seminoles average 5.6 fewer points per game (83.2) than the Hornets give up (88.8).

Florida State is 4-0 when scoring more than 88.8 points.

When Alabama State gives up fewer than 83.2 points, it is 0-2.

The Seminoles are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Hornets allow to opponents (49%).

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 54.7 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

18.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)

14.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51) Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

