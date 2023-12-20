Florida vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) and the Florida Gators (7-3) at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 20.
The Gators are coming off of a 115-37 win over Gardner-Webb in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Florida vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 71, Florida 66
Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 29, the Gators beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-58.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories, but also tied for the 20th-most defeats.
Florida 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 53) on November 29
- 83-81 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 22
- 52-49 over Purdue (No. 87) on November 20
- 83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on November 9
- 82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 241) on November 6
Florida Leaders
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%
- Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)
- Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
- Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (posting 80.2 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and allowing 65.5 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential.
- At home, the Gators score 83 points per game. On the road, they average 83.8.
- Florida allows 66.8 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.
