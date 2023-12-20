Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Escambia County, Florida today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamson High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.