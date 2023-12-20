Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Collier County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Immokalee High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 20

8:00 AM ET on December 20 Location: Immokalee, FL

Immokalee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oasis High School at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 20

9:45 AM ET on December 20 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lely High School at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 20

1:15 PM ET on December 20 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Estero High School at Palmetto Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:20 PM ET on December 20

4:20 PM ET on December 20 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lake High School at Lely High School