Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Martin, in his most recent appearance, had two points and two steals in a 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below, we look at Martin's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.9 15.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 6.0 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.2 PRA -- 19.3 24.2 PR -- 16.8 21 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Magic

Martin is responsible for taking 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.6 per game.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 6.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 15th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.9 points per contest, the Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 40.7 rebounds per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked second in the league, conceding 23.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are eighth in the NBA, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 10 2 1 1 0 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 7 1 0 1 2 1/27/2023 27 13 7 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.