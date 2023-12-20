The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline BetMGM Chicago State (-7.5) 141.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chicago State (-7.5) 140.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Chicago State has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cougars games have gone over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

