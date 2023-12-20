How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Grambling vs SE Louisiana (7:00 PM ET | December 20)
- Prairie View A&M vs Rice (8:00 PM ET | December 20)
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- This season, Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 222nd.
- The Wildcats score an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- Bethune-Cookman is scoring more points at home (98.0 per game) than on the road (62.8).
- The Wildcats give up 66.0 points per game at home, and 76.5 on the road.
- Bethune-Cookman sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (24.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|W 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.