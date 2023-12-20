The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

This season, Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 222nd.

The Wildcats score an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-0.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

Bethune-Cookman is scoring more points at home (98.0 per game) than on the road (62.8).

The Wildcats give up 66.0 points per game at home, and 76.5 on the road.

Bethune-Cookman sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (24.2%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule