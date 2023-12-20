The Miami Heat, with Bam Adebayo, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Adebayo had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 112-108 loss versus the Timberwolves.

Below, we break down Adebayo's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.2 21.9 Rebounds 10.5 9.7 9.9 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.4 PRA -- 35.9 36.2 PR -- 31.9 31.8



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Adebayo has made 8.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.0% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.9 points per contest.

Allowing 40.7 rebounds per game, the Magic are the second-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the league, allowing 23.2 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 8 4 3 1 0 0 1 3/11/2023 42 14 7 3 0 0 0 2/11/2023 43 13 17 6 0 1 2 1/27/2023 37 20 6 7 0 1 1

