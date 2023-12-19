The Morgan State Bears (4-7) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the UCF Knights (8-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 55.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 54.9 the Knights give up to opponents.

Morgan State is 3-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.

UCF's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 55.9 points.

The Knights record 7.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Bears give up (61.5).

When UCF puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 5-0.

Morgan State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Knights are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (42.5%).

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

19.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Achol Akot: 8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG%

8.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.0 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28) Mya Burns: 11.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

11.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%

UCF Schedule