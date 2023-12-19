The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (3-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Stetson vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison

The Aggies put up an average of 64.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 61.5 the Hatters allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Stetson's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.

The Hatters record 7.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Aggies give up (63.1).

Stetson has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

When N.C. A&T gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 3-1.

The Hatters shoot 35.2% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Aggies allow defensively.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 6.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 36.6 FG%

6.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 36.6 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

9.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Skylar Treadwell: 3.0 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

3.0 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

