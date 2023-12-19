Stetson vs. Florida International December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (3-7) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Stetson Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
Stetson vs. Florida International Stat Comparison
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|239th
|72
|Points Scored
|73.7
|209th
|278th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|144th
|355th
|26.3
|Rebounds
|33.4
|172nd
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|182nd
|203rd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.2
|48th
|124th
|14.4
|Assists
|15.4
|77th
|354th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
