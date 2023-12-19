The Stetson Hatters (6-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Florida International Panthers (4-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida International vs. Stetson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stetson vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Stetson Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-4.5) 147.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-4.5) 147.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stetson vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Stetson has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hatters have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Florida International has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

In the Panthers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.