Tuesday's game at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Florida International Panthers (4-8) squaring off against the Stetson Hatters (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 win for Florida International, so expect a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Stetson vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Miami, Florida

Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Stetson vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 74, Stetson 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-1.5)

Florida International (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Florida International has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Stetson, who is 4-4-0 ATS. The Panthers have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hatters have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters' +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (120th in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game Stetson accumulates rank 166th in the country, 1.8 more than the 35.3 its opponents collect.

Stetson connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball) while shooting 36.6% from deep (70th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 30.2%.

Stetson and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hatters commit 11.1 per game (119th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (303rd in college basketball).

