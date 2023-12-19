Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerty High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seminole High School - Sanford at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
