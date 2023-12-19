Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pinellas County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside Christian School at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
