Tuesday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) and the North Florida Ospreys (7-5) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-67 victory for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

North Florida vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

North Florida vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 83, North Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-16.0)

Florida State (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Florida State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to North Florida's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Seminoles have hit the over in five games, while Ospreys games have gone over five times.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 80.2 points per game, 73rd in college basketball, and giving up 72.0 per outing, 209th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.

North Florida is 108th in the nation at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 35.9 its opponents average.

North Florida hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.2 more than its opponents.

North Florida forces 12.0 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (160th in college basketball).

