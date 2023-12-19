The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5) and St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) face off at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning lost to the Calgary Flames 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-175) Blues (+145) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have put together a 7-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay has gone 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 63.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.

Lightning vs Blues Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blues Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 105 (5th) Goals 87 (23rd) 114 (30th) Goals Allowed 98 (20th) 31 (1st) Power Play Goals 8 (31st) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (8th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-6-0 overall.

Three of Tampa Bay's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning offense's 105 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked fifth in the NHL this year.

The Lightning are ranked 30th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 114 total goals (3.6 per game).

They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -9 goal differential .

