Nikita Kucherov and Robert Thomas will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lightning vs. Blues Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 52 points in 31 games (20 goals, 32 assists).

Through 32 games, Brayden Point has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists.

Steven Stamkos has 31 points for Tampa Bay, via 15 goals and 16 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (5-5-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .897% save percentage ranks 40th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has totaled 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 20 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 2.3 shots per game and shooting 17.6%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 32 total points (1.1 per game).

Pavel Buchnevich's 23 points this season, including 10 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has six goals and 15 assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 10 games, he has 217 saves, and has allowed 26 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 12th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 29th 3.56 Goals Allowed 3.27 22nd 18th 30.3 Shots 30.5 16th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 2nd 30.1% Power Play % 9.2% 32nd 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 79.76% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.