Lightning vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5), coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, host the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Blues defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime in their last outing.
The Lightning's offense has scored 26 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 33 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (21.4%). They are 4-6-0 in those games.
Lightning vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Lightning 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-175)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Lightning vs Blues Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 14-13-5 record overall, with a 2-5-7 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the eight games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-5 record (good for 11 points).
- In the five games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they lost every time.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 19 games (14-2-3, 31 points).
- In the 13 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-5-2 record (14 points).
- In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 9-9-1 (19 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 5-4-4 (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|12th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|23rd
|29th
|3.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|22nd
|17th
|30.3
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|2nd
|30.1%
|Power Play %
|9.2%
|32nd
|17th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.76%
|19th
Lightning vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
