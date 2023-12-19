In Leon County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at North Florida Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

King's Academy High School - Clewiston at Leon High School