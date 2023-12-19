Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Highlands County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Highlands County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avon Park High School at Haines City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Haines City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.