The Florida Gators (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +140
FanDuel Florida (-3.5) 156.5 -164 +136

Florida vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • Florida has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Gators' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • A total of eight Wolverines games this year have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Sportsbooks rate Florida considerably higher (27th in the country) than the computer rankings do (38th).
  • Oddsmakers have made the Gators' national championship odds the same now (+6000) compared to the start of the season (+6000).
  • Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Michigan Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • The Wolverines were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

