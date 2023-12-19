Tuesday's contest at Spectrum Center has the Florida Gators (7-3) going head to head against the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-78 win for Florida, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida. The over/under is currently listed at 157.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Line: Florida -3.5

Florida -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida -165, Michigan +140

Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)



Michigan (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 3-6-0, while Michigan's is 4-6-0. A total of seven out of the Gators' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Wolverines' games have gone over. The teams average 164.5 points per game, seven more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) and allow 72.8 per contest (229th in college basketball).

Florida records 44.5 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.4 boards per game.

Florida connects on 7 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Gators rank 138th in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 85th in college basketball defensively with 86.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (301st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and allowing 75.9 per contest, 296th in college basketball) and have a +69 scoring differential.

Michigan wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It records 37.5 rebounds per game, 146th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.5.

Michigan knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) while shooting 37.8% from deep (41st in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 36.2%.

Michigan loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (233rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

