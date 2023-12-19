The Stetson Hatters (6-5) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Florida International vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Miami, Florida

Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -4.5 147.5

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points five times.

Florida International's outings this year have an average point total of 152.6, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Florida International has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from Florida International, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Florida International vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 5 55.6% 77.2 155.9 75.4 144.1 151.5 Stetson 3 37.5% 78.7 155.9 68.7 144.1 141.3

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The 77.2 points per game the Panthers put up are 8.5 more points than the Hatters allow (68.7).

Florida International has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-3 record overall when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Florida International vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 4-5-0 0-2 6-3-0 Stetson 4-4-0 2-2 4-4-0

Florida International vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Stetson 11-7 Home Record 9-3 3-10 Away Record 7-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

