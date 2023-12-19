Florida International vs. Alabama A&M December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) will meet the Florida International Panthers (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Florida International vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
