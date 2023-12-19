The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) travel to face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the FGCU vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total FGCU Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM FGCU (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel FGCU (-4.5) 141.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

FGCU has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Georgia Southern has covered three times in 10 games with a spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Georgia Southern Eagles' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.