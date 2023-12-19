How to Watch FGCU vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) will attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Enmarket Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Georgia Southern Eagles allow to opponents.
- FGCU has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Georgia Southern Eagles sit at 278th.
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles record 68.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.5 the Georgia Southern Eagles allow.
- FGCU has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- FGCU put up 77.8 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles ceded 70.5 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, FGCU performed better in home games last season, sinking 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|New College of Florida
|W 87-54
|Alico Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 70-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Alico Arena
