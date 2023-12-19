Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Clay County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Keystone Heights High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fort White, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.