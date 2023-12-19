Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Prop bets for Hagel are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brandon Hagel vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Hagel has scored a goal in nine of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 18 of 32 games this year, Hagel has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 32 games this season, Hagel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hagel hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 3 27 Points 3 10 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

