The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-3) will play the Valparaiso Beacons (0-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Karianna Woods: 4.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dunn: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK McDonald: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Tucker: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Woods: 4.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.