Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bay County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marianna HS at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marianna HS at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.