Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Walton County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Freeport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Walton HS at Mosley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Lynn Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.