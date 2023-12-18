The UCF Knights (5-2) face the Maine Black Bears (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Maine Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Darius Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK

7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK Marchelus Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Shemarri Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maine Players to Watch

UCF vs. Maine Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 132nd 77.1 Points Scored 70.2 264th 155th 69.6 Points Allowed 63.7 39th 96th 35.3 Rebounds 29.3 320th 118th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.1 345th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 5.7 310th 292nd 11.4 Assists 12.8 216th 242nd 12.7 Turnovers 10.4 76th

