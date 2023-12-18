How to Watch the UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (8-0) will host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) after winning seven straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison
- The Owls score 7.5 more points per game (61.9) than the Knights give up to opponents (54.4).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
- UCF is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
- The 70.5 points per game the Knights put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (60.7).
- UCF is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
- Florida Atlantic is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Knights shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls allow defensively.
- The Owls' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Knights have conceded.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
- Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)
- Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 69-58
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Campbell
|W 42-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 72-45
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
