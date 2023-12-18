The UCF Knights (8-0) will host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) after winning seven straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Owls score 7.5 more points per game (61.9) than the Knights give up to opponents (54.4).

Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

UCF is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.

The 70.5 points per game the Knights put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (60.7).

UCF is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Florida Atlantic is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Knights shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls allow defensively.

The Owls' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Knights have conceded.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)

19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58) Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%

9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27) Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%

UCF Schedule