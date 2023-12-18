The Maine Black Bears (8-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Maine matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Maine Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Maine Betting Trends

UCF is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Knights games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Maine has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Black Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.