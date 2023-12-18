Monday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (8-0) matching up with the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-48 win, as our model heavily favors UCF.

The Knights are coming off of a 72-45 win over New Orleans in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 71, Florida Atlantic 48

Other Big 12 Predictions

UCF Schedule Analysis

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Knights secured their signature win of the season on November 20, a 60-53 home victory.

UCF has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

The Knights have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 52) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 116) on November 24

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 119) on November 23

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 165) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 214) on November 6

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)

19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58) Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%

9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27) Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights have a +129 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball and are allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.