Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Sumter County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eustis High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.