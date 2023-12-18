Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Okaloosa County, Florida today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Freeport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Forest High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
