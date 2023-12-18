The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) take to the road to match up with Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (15-11) at Kaseya Center on Monday, December 18. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and BSN
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Arena: Kaseya Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Arena: Kaseya Center

Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jimmy Butler Karl-Anthony Towns
Total Fantasy Pts 796.3 929.3
Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.2 38.7
Fantasy Rank 31 25

Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

  • Jimmy Butler's numbers for the season are 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.
  • The Heat have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.0 (10th in the NBA).
  • Miami records 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while allowing 42.0 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.
  • The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 39.1% from deep while their opponents hit 38.2% from long range.
  • Miami wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 12.3 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

  • Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
  • The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game, with a +186 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 105.8 per outing (first in league).
  • Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 41.6 its opponents average.
  • The Timberwolves hit 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 38.0% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.
  • Minnesota has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).

Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Jimmy Butler Karl-Anthony Towns
Plus/Minus Per Game 4.1 6.2
Usage Percentage 26.3% 27.2%
True Shooting Pct 59.7% 63.2%
Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 15.9%
Assist Pct 21.0% 15.0%

